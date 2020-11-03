ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $40.66 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

