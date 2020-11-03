Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to $43.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $43.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

