Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

NYSE EXR opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

