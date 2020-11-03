Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

