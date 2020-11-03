Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 171.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 609.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.