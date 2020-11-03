Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.