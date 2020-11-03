JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

