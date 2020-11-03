Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

