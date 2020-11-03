Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNKN. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.11.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 157,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

