Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $365.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

