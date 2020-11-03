AlphaValue Upgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to “Reduce”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.62 on Monday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 964,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 828,411 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 949,077 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth $10,357,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 209,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

