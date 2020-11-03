Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

