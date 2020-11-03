KBC Group NV Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 475.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,218. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.