Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.25% of Ambarella worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

