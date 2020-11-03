Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $365.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

