Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $279,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $365.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

