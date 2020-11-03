Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of E*TRADE Financial, LLC (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial, LLC (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. E*TRADE Financial, LLC has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

