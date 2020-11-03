Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

