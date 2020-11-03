1,875 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.