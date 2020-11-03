Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

