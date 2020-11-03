Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,803,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $365.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.