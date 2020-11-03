KBC Group NV Lowers Position in E*TRADE Financial, LLC (NASDAQ:ETFC)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in E*TRADE Financial, LLC (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,515 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. E*TRADE Financial, LLC has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

