GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Holdings Reduced by Convergence Investment Partners LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Holdings Reduced by Convergence Investment Partners LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report