GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

