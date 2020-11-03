Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Edison International by 13.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 206,456 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

EIX stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

