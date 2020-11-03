Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $363.23 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $392.52. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

