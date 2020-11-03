Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

