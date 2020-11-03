Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,422 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of First Merchants worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in First Merchants by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Merchants by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,888,000 after buying an additional 51,805 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

