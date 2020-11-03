Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.