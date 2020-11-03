Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 96.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

