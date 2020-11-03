Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 220 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.