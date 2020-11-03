Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

