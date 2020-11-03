Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 63,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $146.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,548 shares of company stock valued at $37,436,060 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

