Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average of $176.50. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

