Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

