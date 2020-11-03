Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 6,724 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

