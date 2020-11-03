Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZYO. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

AZYO opened at $11.50 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

