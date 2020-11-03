Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZYO. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
AZYO opened at $11.50 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.