Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 99.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,317 shares of company stock valued at $47,961,463. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.92.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.