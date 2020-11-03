Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

