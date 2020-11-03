Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 176,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.