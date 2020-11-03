Parallel Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

