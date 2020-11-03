New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

