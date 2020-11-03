KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

