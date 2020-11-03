Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,232,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of RF opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

