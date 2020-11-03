Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

