New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $738,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Viasat were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viasat by 49.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

