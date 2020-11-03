Parallel Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

