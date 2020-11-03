New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $723,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 112.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

