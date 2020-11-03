Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 667,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $495,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of STL stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

