New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,121,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 296,555 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

