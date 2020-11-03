New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,200 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

